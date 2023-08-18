“Understanding, as we understand it, is misunderstanding.”
—Elias Canetti
So they’ve set Tenerife on fire.
And they want you to watch.
I’m beginning to get it, about the revelation of the method. What role participatory humiliation plays for the NWO/Davos ruling class.
There’s nothing left to decipher. It’s the playbook of climate change lockdowns, straig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.