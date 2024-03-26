On November 16, 2023, Combs' former partner Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.[12]The lawsuit also suggested that Combs was responsible for exploding the car of Ventura's then-boyfriend Kid Cudi.[12][196] Combs and Ventura reached an undisclosed settlement the following day, and the lawsuit was dismissed.[197] On November 23, 2023, two further lawsuits were filed against Combs by two additional complainants, alleging sexual assault and revenge porn.[198][199] One of the lawsuits claimed that in 1990 or 1991, he and Aaron Hallhad sexually abused a woman, with Combs recording the incident.[15][200]
On December 6, 2023, a lawsuit was filed in Manhattan district court by a woman who alleges that Combs raped her in 2003 when she was 17 years old.[201] That same day, Combs posted a response via social media, denying the allegations.[202] In February 2024, a fifth lawsuit was brought against Combs when he was sued by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. The case alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted Jones, and also forced him to have sex with sex workers.[203][204] A lawyer for Combs described the allegations as "pure fiction."[204] Combs' adult son Justin, his chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam were also named as defendants in Jones' lawsuit.[203]
On March 1, 2024, the plaintiff who sued Combs for the 2003 incident was ordered to disclose her identity.[205][206]
On March 25, 2024, properties tied to Combs in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security using a Southern District of New York search warrant and is related to an unspecified ongoing investigation.[207][208][209]
I began to read. a few weeks ago, a few of the lawsuits against Sean Combs, (aka P. Diddy) to become semi-literate in this shocking story, because I believe it has far reaching implications.
First, it is not a celebrity squalor story, but an Epstein 2.0 story—a deep state octopus blackmail, rape, child and human grooming, trafficking, etc octopus. That’s been clear for a long time.
What does this imply?
Well—think of all of “popular culture,” and then read even one of these lawsuits, and then…imagine the submerged iceberg we can’t see because we could never imagine it.
Jay Z, and Marina Abramovic. Think back to Wikileaks.
Combs and Jay Z at Black Billionaire’s lunch, 2020.
I now see what when people say: “I don’t care about X, Y, Z,” person/celebrity, they’re usually reiterating part of a spell. The spell makes people mistake an important story for a trivial one, and vice versa.
About Cassandra Ventura’s lawsuit.
ONE ARTICLE THAT SUMS UP BASICS OF SEAN COMBS STORY
In this remarkable (clear, and cohesive) article by Pepe Lives Matter Substack, we can see all the pieces begin to intersect. It’s a good place to start, with the news of the raids on the homes of Sean Combs.
The article is titled: “P Diddy Unveiled As The Epstein Of The Rap World.”
It begins:
Diddy was allegedly running a honeypot blackmail operation just like Epstein and guess who was giving "legitimacy" to his operation.
Prince Harry.
The lawsuit alleges that Sean Combs has recordings of celebrities, music label executives, politicians, and athletes in compromising positions and he had HIDDEN CAMERAS in every single room.
This is how you know Diddy was working as a Jeffrey Epstein type for the cabal.
The Diddy scandal continues to expand and red-pill the world.
Diddy was allegedly drugging and trafficking women across state lines. This is a perfect chance to red pill the populace on his connection with Rachel Chandler. Rachel Chandler was a human trafficker for Epstein and was spotted in photographs with Eminem, P Diddy, Bill Clinton and more. How connected was Diddy to this trafficking system?
Not only this but Diddy "enjoyed" going to an island in the Caribbean that was awfully close to the infamous little saint James island with his "buddy Leonardo DiCaprio."
"I think what HSI is looking at is the interstate aspect of it, any online activity that could have taken place. That's usually where Homeland Security would look at...He travels all over the place. I'm sure they are looking at him potentially transporting women across the country and whether that was tied to a larger criminal activity...To get a search warrant like this, a certain legal litmus test has to be met...
There have been allegations that he was drugging young women, implying there was ra*e that occurred."
Less than one week ago, Trump was telling Nigel Farage that he would consider deporting Prince Harry from America and now, today, Prince Harry is being highlighted in the news for providing A list affiliation to Diddy's blackmail honeypot operation. Trump clearly knows something about Prince Harry that others do not.
Read the rest of the article here, and do watch the videos of Jimmy Saville, if you have time.
The Saville videos linked by Pepe Lives Matter, assist in spell breaking for the whole post-war phenomenon of how trauma was channeled into pop culture, which then became a dominant instrument of mass mind control and trances that caused people, especially women, but also children, to endanger themselves “voluntarily.”
Bizarre and revealing video of P. Diddy grooming 15 year old Justin Bieber.
Has Justin Bieber said anything about Sean Combs?
Can Justin Bieber, (acting as himself,) talk?
If he could, it would help ordinary people wake up to the fact this world is not magic, not glamorous, and not really “about” music.
Sidebar: Is the collapse of the Frances Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore connected to a human trafficking bust or is it another attack on US intra-structure? Unclear accounts of persons on the bridge and/or persons deceased.
A Beginner's Guide To The P. Diddy Story
When the mainstream said the FBI must have good evidence to be conducting such raids, I immediately consider Sean Combs might be totally innocent, just in conflict with his handlers!
Depravity. Degradation.
And does Justin have parents???