I began to read. a few weeks ago, a few of the lawsuits against Sean Combs, (aka P. Diddy) to become semi-literate in this shocking story, because I believe it has far reaching implications.

First, it is not a celebrity squalor story, but an Epstein 2.0 story—a deep state octopus blackmail, rape, child and human grooming, trafficking, etc octopus. That’s been clear for a long time.

What does this imply?

Well—think of all of “popular culture,” and then read even one of these lawsuits, and then…imagine the submerged iceberg we can’t see because we could never imagine it.

Jay Z, and Marina Abramovic. Think back to Wikileaks.

Is it over for them, in 2024?

Combs and Jay Z at Black Billionaire’s lunch, 2020.

I now see what when people say: “I don’t care about X, Y, Z,” person/celebrity, they’re usually reiterating part of a spell. The spell makes people mistake an important story for a trivial one, and vice versa.

Of course he did

About Cassandra Ventura’s lawsuit.

ONE ARTICLE THAT SUMS UP BASICS OF SEAN COMBS STORY

In this remarkable (clear, and cohesive) article by Pepe Lives Matter Substack, we can see all the pieces begin to intersect. It’s a good place to start, with the news of the raids on the homes of Sean Combs.

The article is titled: “P Diddy Unveiled As The Epstein Of The Rap World.”

It begins:

Diddy was allegedly running a honeypot blackmail operation just like Epstein and guess who was giving "legitimacy" to his operation.

Prince Harry. The lawsuit alleges that Sean Combs has recordings of celebrities, music label executives, politicians, and athletes in compromising positions and he had HIDDEN CAMERAS in every single room. This is how you know Diddy was working as a Jeffrey Epstein type for the cabal. The Diddy scandal continues to expand and red-pill the world.

Diddy was allegedly drugging and trafficking women across state lines. This is a perfect chance to red pill the populace on his connection with Rachel Chandler. Rachel Chandler was a human trafficker for Epstein and was spotted in photographs with Eminem, P Diddy, Bill Clinton and more. How connected was Diddy to this trafficking system? Not only this but Diddy "enjoyed" going to an island in the Caribbean that was awfully close to the infamous little saint James island with his "buddy Leonardo DiCaprio." "I think what HSI is looking at is the interstate aspect of it, any online activity that could have taken place. That's usually where Homeland Security would look at...He travels all over the place. I'm sure they are looking at him potentially transporting women across the country and whether that was tied to a larger criminal activity...To get a search warrant like this, a certain legal litmus test has to be met... There have been allegations that he was drugging young women, implying there was ra*e that occurred." More info

Less than one week ago, Trump was telling Nigel Farage that he would consider deporting Prince Harry from America and now, today, Prince Harry is being highlighted in the news for providing A list affiliation to Diddy's blackmail honeypot operation. Trump clearly knows something about Prince Harry that others do not.

Read the rest of the article here, and do watch the videos of Jimmy Saville, if you have time.

The Saville videos linked by Pepe Lives Matter, assist in spell breaking for the whole post-war phenomenon of how trauma was channeled into pop culture, which then became a dominant instrument of mass mind control and trances that caused people, especially women, but also children, to endanger themselves “voluntarily.”



Bizarre and revealing video of P. Diddy grooming 15 year old Justin Bieber.

Has Justin Bieber said anything about Sean Combs?

Can Justin Bieber, (acting as himself,) talk?

If he could, it would help ordinary people wake up to the fact this world is not magic, not glamorous, and not really “about” music.

Royal Family always turn up in these contexts

