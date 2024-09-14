This feels like a story I could corner. All I have to do is go to any Mercadona between 7 and 8 pm. I hope it’s true. It feels to me like the beginning of a generational protest and liberation from dark-app “dating” culture.

I’d heard of this before, seen some posts in recent weeks, but this morning Pélerine sent me this particular video, which is the best and clearest one I’ve seen.

If it spreads to the US, to Trader Joe’s, food brands will be vying to be the product in the cart.

Meanwhile, I love the non commercial potential of: Pineapples, Lentils and Lettuce.

