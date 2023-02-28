I Deleted A Post About My Book's History; Sorry For Those Who Had Commented. I WILL Bring It Back.
I just got two posts mixed into one. But it's a fruitful mistake, I'll tell you why
I’m going to have one “vein” where the book is promoted, appropriately, and another, where the “underbelly” stories begin to emerge. When this begins, there will be shock. My book is journalism—pieces that were published in major magazines.
The “underbelly” is what happened to all the players beneath and around the officially reported events.
Deleting …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.