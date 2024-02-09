I think the danger to the “West” as a result of this Carlson-Putin interview lies in the mere fact that Putin uses language to issue meaning, and we just do not do that in Biden’s America.

In Biden’s America, the politicians and pundits use language as sonic weapons of hypnosis, persuasion, and social control. So the first problem is how he (Putin) talks, leaving aside what he said. When he talks, he is overturning the entire Western tradition of talking yet not talking.

The whole thing had a peculiar feeling to it. Whose way of talking would be adhered to, American or Russian?

I think Tucker was a little bit out of his depth. It seemed he could not quite find his presence or footing. (Who can blame him?)

Putin’s history lesson in the beginning was perhaps a domination tactic. It is to Carlson’s credit that he left it in.

I sensed great tension between them. They each called out one another’s history with spy agencies. Wild! Putin remarked that Carlson sought employment with the CIA, and Carlson referred to Putin’s time in “Germany” by which he surely meant East Germany, where Putin was stationed as a KGB agent.

Carlson, as a representative of the United States, was not, as his critics decried, a “useful idiot” (Hillary Clinton) at all. Instead it seemed to me to took the beating as the nation’s representative. If anybody walked away bruised it was Carlson—for being an American, thinking American, and being “pragmatic” like an American. He was not Putin’s buddy, but he was an exceptionally useful messenger of the United States and the West.

I was pretty intrigued when Putin brought up Dostoyevsky.

But this is, it seems, the bombshell: BORIS JOHNSON shut down the peace agreement in Istanbul.

What is the matter with these people?

Clip here.