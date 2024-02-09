I think the danger to the “West” as a result of this Carlson-Putin interview lies in the mere fact that Putin uses language to issue meaning, and we just do not do that in Biden’s America.
In Biden’s America, the politicians and pundits use language as sonic weapons of hypnosis, persuasion, and social control. So the first problem is how he (Putin) talks, leaving aside what he said. When he talks, he is overturning the entire Western tradition of talking yet not talking.
The whole thing had a peculiar feeling to it. Whose way of talking would be adhered to, American or Russian?
I think Tucker was a little bit out of his depth. It seemed he could not quite find his presence or footing. (Who can blame him?)
Putin’s history lesson in the beginning was perhaps a domination tactic. It is to Carlson’s credit that he left it in.
I sensed great tension between them. They each called out one another’s history with spy agencies. Wild! Putin remarked that Carlson sought employment with the CIA, and Carlson referred to Putin’s time in “Germany” by which he surely meant East Germany, where Putin was stationed as a KGB agent.
Carlson, as a representative of the United States, was not, as his critics decried, a “useful idiot” (Hillary Clinton) at all. Instead it seemed to me to took the beating as the nation’s representative. If anybody walked away bruised it was Carlson—for being an American, thinking American, and being “pragmatic” like an American. He was not Putin’s buddy, but he was an exceptionally useful messenger of the United States and the West.
I was pretty intrigued when Putin brought up Dostoyevsky.
But this is, it seems, the bombshell: BORIS JOHNSON shut down the peace agreement in Istanbul.
What is the matter with these people?
Clip here.
A Few Initial Thoughts On The Tucker Carlson Putin Interview
I thought it was great. I know that the US started the Ukraine war. Obama went over and created a coup in 2014. Burns me up. The military industrial complex with CIA is destroying our country. All our presidents and politicians are run by them except Trump AND they cheated him out of there. It is truly horrifying. Americans are so ignorant to believe the media. We are dumbed down . We are used as pawns. Get educated and get your children out of woke schools and teach them history yourselves. We are self destructing in this country. I pray about it all the time. Evil Demons are all over DC. Just look at it…. I hope you know how to pray because we need God back in America… Narcissism and ignorance has present control of our nation. 🙏🙏🙏
I think Tucker was a long way out of his depth. His lack of education and his mind controlled intolerance was an embarrassment. His behaviour was disrespectful bordering on offensive, but Putin, to his credit, worked out the inadequacies of the man very early in the piece and worked out how to deal with him without taking or showing offense. I was cringing for much of this exchange.
I have a similar take to yours regarding the use of language. I was a technical and business writer. I use language to communicate. Occasionally employers would ask me to write marketing copy and I refused every time as my skill set does not include using language to persuade, let alone using language to obfuscate.
But although use of language was an issue, ignorance and arrogance was a bigger one. Tucker was too disrespectful to do his homework. I personally have watched/listened to many Putin speeches over many years, and I know, understand and appreciate his thoughtfulness. I also know much of the history and context he attempted to communicate to a closed mind. But Tucker did not bother to learn about the man he was supposedly interviewing and his ignorance showed.
One thing to consider about Americans is just how little context many have with which to understand the rest of the world (if they have not lived outside America for any period of time). The last Bret and Heather podcast was also cringe-worthy in the way they spoke about David Icke. They demonstrated that they have no capacity to grasp their very junior place in the conspiracy world and thus that they have no right to impose their world view on those who have put in the years that they have not. They too, were utterly arrogant and disrespectful.
Two cinge-worthy videos in two days - is too much.