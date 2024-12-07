A Lonely Man Speaks To The New Social Isolation Pandemic: "I Feel Like A Bear"
Why Do So Many People Live With No Friends In The United States?
I’m not trying to make us sad but I feel this is something we should be aware of.
I think he’s brave to talk about it.
I feel like this is an unspoken problem, and it comes down to the sheer fact that people have stopped even thinking there should be such a thing as friendship, contact, company. It’s worse for men, I think. But it’s definitely a feature of the post-Covid world.
In the comments, people are telling him to go to the gym.
Why?
We all need to become aware of the loneliness epidemic. Even 3 decades ago, or 20, or 10, people knew other people, people were social.
Heartbreaking.
Will it ever get better?
I notice that people just don’t really want to talk to other people anymore. In the US, I mean. I can’t put my finger on it.
I can put my finger on it. Smart phones.
Most people in my social circle, of all ages, have made it clear in one way or another that they would rather receive a text than a call. Some of the younger ones will not answer a call but will instead send a text asking what's up after ignoring a call. These things are destroying our culture and our humanity.
I refuse to get a smart phone. It's a world I want no part of.