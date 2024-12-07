I’m not trying to make us sad but I feel this is something we should be aware of.

I think he’s brave to talk about it.

I feel like this is an unspoken problem, and it comes down to the sheer fact that people have stopped even thinking there should be such a thing as friendship, contact, company. It’s worse for men, I think. But it’s definitely a feature of the post-Covid world.



In the comments, people are telling him to go to the gym.

Why?

We all need to become aware of the loneliness epidemic. Even 3 decades ago, or 20, or 10, people knew other people, people were social.

Heartbreaking.

Will it ever get better?

I notice that people just don’t really want to talk to other people anymore. In the US, I mean. I can’t put my finger on it.