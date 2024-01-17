A Lutheran Explains Why Mary As "Mother Of God" Is Not Objectionable To Protestants
And Should Not Be To Any Christian
I like this guy.
There is a rhyme and reason to these Mary posts. It will unfold.
I hope we can defy all current trends and stay utterly calm through this exploration of Mary.
Catholics do not worship Mary, we honor her.
Iconography or art from the Middle Ages portray Mary directing us viewing the images to her son, either with her gaze or with her hands. She is not disposable or just another woman but is the Mother of God, as she became the tabernacle of God through her fiat, her yes, when asked by the angel Gabriel. The role was not forced upon her. Also, in order to be worthy to be the God bearer she had to be conceived without sin and thus her parents must have been good holy people as well. She and the saints are honored if not venerated and are to serve as exemplars in how to live our lives and become more aligned with who we were made to be, more in the image of God and less as the fallen disobedient first parents Adam and Eve. We got a new start under a New Covenant with Mary becoming the New Eve and Jesus the new Adam.
It's not that hard. Mary was the Mother of Christ. Christ was an aspect of God. God was the father.
So, Mary being the mother of god makes sense to this Baptist.