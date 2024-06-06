And then, watch this, for contrast:

Anders Tegnell—Sweden’s Fauci.

Why didn’t anybody hit him (Fauci) with…Sweden?

Tegnell detonated and discredited all of it—all lockdowns, all mandates, all masks, and even widespread PCR “testing.”

I love this 29 second iconic Tegnell clip, (including the fascinating head shake at the 8 second mark.)

What transpired was 100% unnecessary, Fauci is 100% responsible, and America will never, ever be the same, no matter what.

One Swedish friend of mine thinks I might tone down my love of Tegnell as he, to use his word, betrayed the Swedish people, after all, with his vaccine pushing. I tell this friend he is, of course, correct. BUT, I also tell him he can never imagine what Americans went through, under the psychotic rule of “America’s Doctor,” Fauci.

I don’t expect Swedes to understand what they were spared—how could they?

Tegnell has disappeared from the public sphere—does not appear to be employed anywhere at the moment.

The plot thickens.

