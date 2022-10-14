“I knew, while I was standing in the emergency room at mount Sinai on 59 th street that the shot had killed him. Benjamin sent us a screenshot with his card and lot number at 4 pm on 03/13/21. He said he had a terrible headache. We were calling and calling him to go to the ER and he refused. He said it was normal. I was screaming into the phone that it …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.