Share this postA New Model of Empathy: The Ratceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA New Model of Empathy: The RatCelia FarberOct 26, 202423Share this postA New Model of Empathy: The Ratceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73ShareEssay on the study, from 2011, (NIH) here.23Share this postA New Model of Empathy: The Ratceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther73SharePreviousNext
Several types of people go all the way in acknowledging an afterlife through to the dialectical materialist. I think people who do really bad things con themselves into believing that this world is all there is and that they are biological robots. I was none the wiser until the evening I began sliding out of my body and noticed I was contained within a transparent replica of the physical mantle. I had this exact experience a second time. A lot of folks claim to have this experience but I didn’t slide all the way out. I thought gee it’s so easy to just leave the body. Many thoughts followed from this experience especially how it might be wise to show compassion to one’s fellow creatures while observing the rule of the jungle, which is to eat what you kill but not to kill or bring suffering to others for pleasure.
As one of the billions of bio attacked global covid experiment lab rats this is an interesting experiment to ponder.
Was it really empathy or was it the trigger of an evolution-programmed realization that at some point if ALL your same-species competitors are killed off it will result in the end of you also?
Sure, we need companionship (for whatever reason) and we hope and fervently believe we have empathy, certainly I believe I have empathy, but it has not been tested to an extreme level and I hope it never is. Suspect there is probably some algorithm in us that perceives the threat of competition at a number far greater than one. If it is one individual and you are alone you may have empathy. But will you have empathy if there are many individuals and one trapped rat? Now the situation is different because you already are comforted by &/or competing with many free rats. You may view fellow rats as resource competitors but the hard truth is, you need a few of them for you to continue. Be interesting how the experiment would play out if there were MANY rats in the cage and just that one captured rat. Now there is limited or perhaps even excess food to share among many and certainly breeding needs and companionship needs are fulfilled. What happens to empathy then? Does the captured rat get ignored? Do your friends reach out to you when they are engaged and surrounded by friends and family or only when they are lonely themselves? Something to think about.
The lab rat metaphor always sends me off in a day dream because of how we've all been treated during the great mass murder covid experiment. Wonder how many of us lab rats the lab managers will be willing to kill off before they realize at some brain stem evolution programmed level that they probably will need a few of us around, to breed with or exploit in other ways. Wonder if / when they halt the attack we will see it as empathy on their part or recognize that they backed off the attack because they need a few of us around to exploit.