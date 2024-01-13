After several hours of dirty battle on X in which I found myself both attacked and attacking, covered in energetic grime, I remembered a photo I took tonight.

I sometimes don’t make it out for my walk until dusk, which is the perfect time to take her picture.



I will let the ants take the whole picnic. They are targeting people with what seems like military strategies. My son asked what I’m fighting for. “Just explain you did the best you could,” he said.

I want to think about the Alhambra, in the time I have left.

“The Alhambra is a marble poem, a dream made architecture".

- Victor Hugo