A Piece I Wrote Yesterday, About The RFK. Jr. Antisemitism Gotcha Attack By Dishonorable Media—Posting It Now Only Because I Need It As A Sublink In A New Piece
Did You Know A Democratic Congressman Spoke About Ethnically Targeted Bioweapons "Science" At An Aspen Institute Forum?
I’ve been watching the RFK Jr. “anti-semitism” dumpster fire, wondering if there’s any point addressing it. I’ll try.
Progressive democrats, possessed by the mother spirit of “woke” do one thing, all the time: They conceal their crimes by displacing the “bad” onto anybody who may displace them, by being decent, by speaking as a sentient adult, and not …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.