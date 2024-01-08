Share this postA Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclatureceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official NomenclatureWe Love Words Paired Well Like Bells HereCelia FarberJan 8, 202461Share this postA Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclatureceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52Share“How can that be?Oh, it be.”From this piece, by Jon Rappoport.61Share this postA Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclatureceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther52SharePreviousNext
A Small Word Song That Deserves To Be Incorporated Into TTB's 2024 Official Nomenclature
Leave it to Jon - in his singular voice - to make it all so obvious.
Couldn't read it all without paying. The part I read makes total sense.