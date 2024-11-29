2 am here.

I just came home from a Thanksgiving dinner party at the AirBnB rented by the parents of a close friend of my son from New York. The father cooked, and the food was heavenly. Many things were discussed, but the T word never came up, and everybody was jolly and happy.

I was thinking about all of you and wondering how you fared, or are faring.

Were you able to see your families? Your kids? Or stay home and do something you enjoy?

I wanted to give you something today, since you (reading this) are always on my mind.

It’s Thanksgiving Day, and what I feel for you (reading this) is a feeling that transcends “gratitude.”

Thanks to you, I was—let me think how to say this without too much melodrama—

I wasn't supposed to ever have a chance to do this.

I can’t express it.

“Thank you” doesn’t come close.

This morning I listened to something I really wanted to share with you, and here it is, from our friend Tessa:

Happy Thanksgiving!