I want to say something very simple and true: People think, and perceive reality, media, information, along class lines.

Bourgeoisie around the world will call this absurd, transphobic, anti-Semitic, Anti-Vaxx, and the latest slur “anti-Mason.” (I want to be called Anti-Mason.)

Expect the French “elites” and international elite media, to make this shameful, as they always make evidence shameful.

That’s the only weapon they have: Shame and class contempt.

I also believe it is a sign of an almost incomprehensible period of disclosure and revelation.

The Macron “Op” had everything in it the global elites wanted: Normalization of sexual assault, pedophilia, family destruction, and forcing people to cheer and celebrate a Great Love Affair that makes us all very uncomfortable.



”Love is love.” etc.

We’re sick of the endless lies, and the endless demands that we view these people as wonderful, liberated, wise, sophisticated, and morally superior to us.



Investigative journalism is back.

Global elites depend upon its non-existence for their unending lies and repressions.

Link here to investigation.

Candace Owens calls it the “biggest scandal in human history.”



