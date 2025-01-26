A Woman Who Ate SAD, Was Overweight, Lost Her Mind, Showed Brain Damage—and Reversed It, With An Anti-Inflammation Diet
This Is Her Story
I post this woman’s story because it “suggests” that food (at least in America) can cause severe brain damage, and that changing what you eat, can actually reverse said damage. That’s not supposed to be possible.
I had taken a side path and gone off carnivore, here in Spain, after I took on a copper protocol (Jason Hommel) that recommended eating some carbs, lest you lose the ability to digest them.
Before long I was eating…bread. Croissants! Things I didn’t eat for years, would not have dreamed of eating. It was the carb slippery slope—except in Spain, so not as directly lethal as if I had done this in America.
(In Carnivore circles it is well known that some people can eat “some” carbs and others just can not.)
Depression, fatigue, and brain fog did come back—yet I sort of denied what was happening. Part of the picture also, is that carnivore seemed to stop working, in Spain, and beef is hard to come by. There’s a lot of pork.
Let’s not have a huge discussion, yet, about the perfect diet, as this post does not really reveal what I think I have learned.
I do want to eventually talk about copper, about Vitamin A, and other very loaded subjects—just not yet.
I am back on the no carb wagon. Right now I’m eating sardines, salmon, bone broth, eggs, beef, and water. (Day 2.)
I am not an orthodox carnivore believer. I’m tinkering, still, with all this—trial and error.
But again, this post is not about whether I believe in strict carnivore, or dirty carnivore, or even keto. I will address all this in future posts, as I spend hours every day studying it all and absorbing different, often clashing points of view.
I listen to a lot of Morley Robbins.
What struck me about Donna’s testimonial is that Standard American Diet (SAD) can actually cause frontal lobe damage that produces severe “mental illness,” seizures, and, in her case, two attempts at suicide. How much “mental illness” is food induced? I would not be surprised if the Holy Spirit revealed the answer to be “all of it.”
Maybe I should say “most.”
I don’t agree that MAHA’s focus on death by food is a “distraction.”
I hope you find this interesting.
Food doesn't cause brain damage. Chemicals added to food harm the body, which is why people call them "food-like substances."
Also, this notion that Europeans don't have chemicals in their food is nonsense. They have plenty. The first and only time I've knowingly consumed MSG was in Europe.
The #1 thing to do to avoid inflammation is follow the written advice of Christ - from the little known/read ancient papyrus documents (2 of them) titled "The Essene Gospel of Peace" and know that that advice was proven by science in 2016. See the youtube interviews of Dr. Satchin Panda by Dr. Rhonda Patrick (microbiologist). Avoid having "excess circulating glucose ECG) in your blood stream as the sun is setting. So eat NO meat within at least 6 hrs of sunsetting. Panda proved the ECG causes inflammation all thru the night EVEN if you had eaten "highly nutritious food".
As the sun sets melatonin is produced into the blood (for sleeping). The pancreas goes to "sleep" and doesn't release insulin to get rid of the ECG. It's that simple. Here's the link to the Gospel.
https://media2-production.mightynetworks.com/asset/50819821/Sz_kely__E.B._-_The_Essene_Gosel_Of_Peace__1_.pdf#_gl=1*1csly6s*_ga*ODE4NDM0NDg4LjE3MjQ2OTc0OTU.*_ga_T49FMYQ9FZ*MTczNDk4NDc0My4xMDkuMS4xNzM0OTg0ODA3LjAuMC4w*_ga_NEGJ2SXNP7*MTczNDk4NDc0My4xMTAuMS4xNzM0OTg0ODA2LjYwLjAuMA..
Notice the first two paragraphs are about health - not praying, salvation, etc. To your HEALTH.
7 years ago, at age 66, I was getting my affairs in order - after 25 years of daily/nightly suffering and no help from 21 doctors or massage, yoga, etc and ever thing imaginable that offered hope. All to no avail. I stopped eating after 4PM (to be ubber sure) and saw benefits in a week or two and total healing of all my problems in a month or so. I am at age 73 a FREAK of health. I have had stranger, men around 40'ish, on a golf course say "You barely look 50."
Two weeks ago I ran a 5k cross-county course - in 24 minutes and 20 seconds. The National Masters News Standard of Excellence for men 70-74 for a FLAT TRACK 5K is 27:40 but this course is all grass and has 3 big hills of about 30 feet of vertical elevation. AND my "training" TOTAL for the prior 6 months was a mere 46 miles - 1.7 miles per week.
Folks, after 25 years of suffering I now know this is what God's "Normal" looks like. Unbelievable in the senior amateur running world AND my years of experience as an amateur competitive runner.
As Hippocrates wrote 2,400 years ago: "If YOU are sick and still eating YOU are feeding your illness. Stop eating and YOU will heal." They knew MORE than science tells us today that long ago.
Finally, the first document was found in 1923 by Dr. Edmond Bordeaux Szekely and the 2nd was found amongst the Dead Sea Scrolls 1946/47. Where was the first found? In the Secret ARchives of the Vatican. But Szekely wrote that the Vatican/Council of Nicean had that document in the 3rd Century AD but REJECTED IT FROM INCLUSION IN THE BIBLE.
Ponder that for a bit - in a world where many truths have been withheld or obfuscated for a reason that has everything to do with health - specifically poor health. Right Dr. Fauci? Birx? ...
Also ask yourself, why wasn't the finding of the first person written words of Christ, by his fellow Essenes in the 1st C.E. not taught in Catholic Schools and preached from the choirs. And when the 2nd confirming document was found in 1946 - why didn't that rock-the-world. Two copies in proven ancient documents and I never heard about it even though I went to Catholic Church and school for 12 years!!? The evil ones silenced Christ in his day and also Essene Christians. Why?
THe historian Josephus OF THAT TIME and LOCATION, sheds some light. He wrote of Christ and the Essenes and he said "The Essenes are long lived AND NEARLY DEVOID OF ILLNESS....". They were outliving the Roman citizens by 30 to 50 years - "nearly devoid of illness." Want one more?
The indigenous Cherokee Indians had elders around 150 years old and "still quite active" and "even the old women (in their 80's) "do things that I cannot do" - from the autobiography of British Lt Henry Timberlake who LIVED with them for a few months in 1762 (Smoky Mtn) area. He wrote that the mother of the Chief - that he interfaced with routinely per a Treaty, "carried wood on her back for 1 to 2 miles" that he estimated at "200 weight" (224 lbs). He knew the Chief was 59 so he figured she was in her 80's.
God's Normal. Folks.