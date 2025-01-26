I post this woman’s story because it “suggests” that food (at least in America) can cause severe brain damage, and that changing what you eat, can actually reverse said damage. That’s not supposed to be possible.



I had taken a side path and gone off carnivore, here in Spain, after I took on a copper protocol (Jason Hommel) that recommended eating some carbs, lest you lose the ability to digest them.

Before long I was eating…bread. Croissants! Things I didn’t eat for years, would not have dreamed of eating. It was the carb slippery slope—except in Spain, so not as directly lethal as if I had done this in America.

(In Carnivore circles it is well known that some people can eat “some” carbs and others just can not.)

Depression, fatigue, and brain fog did come back—yet I sort of denied what was happening. Part of the picture also, is that carnivore seemed to stop working, in Spain, and beef is hard to come by. There’s a lot of pork.

Let’s not have a huge discussion, yet, about the perfect diet, as this post does not really reveal what I think I have learned.

I do want to eventually talk about copper, about Vitamin A, and other very loaded subjects—just not yet.

I am back on the no carb wagon. Right now I’m eating sardines, salmon, bone broth, eggs, beef, and water. (Day 2.)

I am not an orthodox carnivore believer. I’m tinkering, still, with all this—trial and error.

But again, this post is not about whether I believe in strict carnivore, or dirty carnivore, or even keto. I will address all this in future posts, as I spend hours every day studying it all and absorbing different, often clashing points of view.

I listen to a lot of Morley Robbins.

What struck me about Donna’s testimonial is that Standard American Diet (SAD) can actually cause frontal lobe damage that produces severe “mental illness,” seizures, and, in her case, two attempts at suicide. How much “mental illness” is food induced? I would not be surprised if the Holy Spirit revealed the answer to be “all of it.”

Maybe I should say “most.”

I don’t agree that MAHA’s focus on death by food is a “distraction.”

I hope you find this interesting.

