ADD Preppers: Did You Know You Can Make A Fire For Heat And Cooking With Tin Cans, Toilet Paper, And Rubbing Alcohol?
"ADD Preppers" Is A New Occasional Column That Features No Fuss Principles Of Surviving And Thriving
Rocket stoves made of stacked bricks with twigs for fuel which emits very little smoke is another simple to make solution. You can find videos how to make one on YouTube.
No more toiling and tiresome outdoor adventure preparation for me. From now on I'll be camping in my living room with one of these.