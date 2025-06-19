I’ve listened to two transmissions today that I wanted to share with you.

They both bring, in different ways, relief.

From what?



From myopic social media propaganda, which denies us all context—historical context, or context and factual reporting from this distant, strange ‘thing’ called The Rest of The World.

What’s going on with Russia, China, India, Brics—how are they aligning, what are they thinking?



“We don’t want to admit anybody to the Great Power Club, except ourselves. We want permanent hegemony…It’s a catastrophe for the American people. It’s a disaster for the world. And unfortunately, Donald Trump seems to strongly support it.”

—Col. Douglas Macgregor

And then this one— full of what seem to me to be stunning facts, one after the other, we never hear in the American media dome, which includes social media:



