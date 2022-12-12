Advent Calendar, Dec. 11: Lord Of The Dance, By John Langstaff
Christmas Revels, "Winter Solstice," Mean Leaping Around In Strange Costumes and Bells
A memory came back to me. My father took me to The Christmas Revels, out of the blue, around 2005. It was one of the best shows I ever attended.
I suddenly recall also that The Karelian Folk Music Ensemble played that night.
My father didn’t normally like to go hear music, but he loved The Revels. (See the video at bottom.)
“Lord Of The Dance” was wr…
