Advent Calendar Dec. 15: My Father Interviewed His Russian Immigrant Grandfather in 1963. It Was His Most Popular Radio Show, Possibly Ever
In 1963, my father interviewed by great grandfather Alexander, who came to America from Russia at the turn of the last century, landing in Savannah, Georgia.
The interview was such a hit after it was broadcast that my father wound up having to produce cassette tapes to mail out to listeners, for years and years, who insisted on hearing it again. I think…
