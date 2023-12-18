The book must be delivered tomorrow, Monday. It’s now 5 am here.
I stopped working on the book around 3:30 am. The last part I worked on was about Thalidomide.
I’m having emotions I can’t describe.
For the past 1.5 hours I just tried to find a Sergei Polunin video that wasn’t characterized by all the deferences to the “franchise” which claimed and rehabilitated him after they crushed/abandoned him.
Always the same story.
Do you ever start thinking about it all—Covid, I mean—and find you can’t go to sleep because you’re too angry, and you know with 100% certainty there will be no justice?
Do you ever wonder where all people’s feelings go? All the millions of people whose loved ones were murdered and there is NO sound?
No coverage. No sound. No acknowledgement.
The victims are the only ones apologizing.
I never used to be a night owl. Now, I'm up so late reading and wondering how far is this all going to go. It's unbelievable that we are where we are today and majority seem unphased. Thanks for your writing and for your lighter fare you treat us with. Cheers to you and all others concerned about our state of being. Prayers to our continuing hope and courage.
I would answer yes to both your questions, Celia. But voices like yours help me regain hope despite the unending horror of what humans are doing to other humans. And...we don't ever know anything with 100 percent certainty. Please don't lose heart! Your courage and integrity, and the work you are doing, are so important and inspiring, and continue to help open many people's minds and hearts. You are creating a kind of beauty in the midst of darkness, and it shifts the energy of our entire world, even if the results can be hard to see. They are there, and they matter deeply.