The book must be delivered tomorrow, Monday. It’s now 5 am here.

I stopped working on the book around 3:30 am. The last part I worked on was about Thalidomide.

I’m having emotions I can’t describe.

For the past 1.5 hours I just tried to find a Sergei Polunin video that wasn’t characterized by all the deferences to the “franchise” which claimed and rehabilitated him after they crushed/abandoned him.

Always the same story.

Do you ever start thinking about it all—Covid, I mean—and find you can’t go to sleep because you’re too angry, and you know with 100% certainty there will be no justice?

Do you ever wonder where all people’s feelings go? All the millions of people whose loved ones were murdered and there is NO sound?

No coverage. No sound. No acknowledgement.

The victims are the only ones apologizing.