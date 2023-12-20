Advent Calendar, Dec 19 Lynn Margulis; "THAT's What We're Saying"
Just a favorite part of a favorite old interview
There’s a passage in this that I want to draw your attention to. It’s about 12:46 to about 14:19. When she starts in about the “graphic” example about the “green animals.”
When she concludes (at 14:19) with “…and the integration of the genome, that’s what we’re saying,” I find it subtly hilarious.
She spoke like this all the time. The funny part, for me, is the conflation she always made between what she was talking about and what whoever was near her may have understood. She just assumed everybody understood exactly what she was talking about.
Meanwhile:
I sat with the manuscript for 19 hours today. Almost 6 am now.
I’m pushing down a dragon of rage with every breath I take. I’ve become totally enraged.
In interview with Suzan Mazur, Lynn said, "People are always more loyal to their tribal group than to any abstract notion of truth. Scientists especially tend to be loyal to the tribe instead of the truth."
Her Green photosynthetic worms reminded me of this silly verse from childhood:
I never saw a purple cow, I never
hope to see one. But I can tell
you anyhow I'd rather see
than be one!
(My anti-vax statement, also☺️)