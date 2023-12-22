Just finished the Night Owl late shift on the book. Good news: It is being delivered, delivery is in progress, a few chapters at a time. It’s often 3 or 4 am by the time I have a chance to start to think about Advent Calendar.
This was my thought:
I think maybe we to lighten up.
So I chose this video. I find things like this very reassuring.
There is some very cute dancing that starts around 19 minutes in.
Is there any city in the world more grand than St. Petersburg?
Advent Calendar, Dec. 21: Christmas Market, St. Petersburg, Russia
When Putin was interviewed by Oliver Stone he talked about White nights in St Petersburg. A magical place! No one could watch their interviews without loving Putin! 5 interviews💖🎉🙏🏽💖
Loved the dancing, want some of the cheese, and would like to try the pickles.