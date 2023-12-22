Just finished the Night Owl late shift on the book. Good news: It is being delivered, delivery is in progress, a few chapters at a time. It’s often 3 or 4 am by the time I have a chance to start to think about Advent Calendar.

This was my thought:

I think maybe we to lighten up.

So I chose this video. I find things like this very reassuring.

There is some very cute dancing that starts around 19 minutes in.

Is there any city in the world more grand than St. Petersburg?