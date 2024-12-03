I called my friend Carol tonight, who is one of the strongest Christians I know. She’s Jamaican, and she always helps me when I stray off the path. She reminds me that when the devil starts to talk to us about how bad, worthless, and unloveable we are, we should call out prayers to bind that devil in the name of Jesus. I don’t do that—I let the dark spirits take over, and descend into pain and self pity. Then I get stuck there.

It gets so bad I can’t write, can’t do anything.

Where do you begin?

Forgiveness doesn’t come easily or naturally. Carol reminds me to forgive anybody who has hurt me and rebuke the demons in them and the demons in me, bind them up, cast them out. Stomp on them.

It’s hard to do when they’re all over you, running the whole show, you’re covered in their slime and you don’t think you can ever come back. It feels like it’s too late.

Everybody is so hurt, it’s insane, but if we could forgive, we could lessen the pain.

I make the decision to forgive and ask God to help me since I’m lousy at it.

It’s all that interests me greatly, but I can’t seem to do it.

Pride is a killer of life.

Marshall Rosenberg used to say there is no such thing as an insult. A strong person would know that it’s true—nobody can insult or hurt you unless you get weak.

But what do you do if you get weak, then?

How do you get strong if you’re weak?

Carol reads Psalms in the morning. She reminded me to thank God for all the things I should be thankful for each morning, and to praise him.

I was trying to build “self esteem” without his help. Again.

Christians will always tell you God loves you and knows your struggles and your failings, and wants you to be victorious in your walk.

Leftists, in my experience, if you stand around them for a bit, will tell you what’s wrong with you. They’re not “left” really, they’re just secular, which is really the same thing. They will gash you.

They believe in shame.

I can get that way too. Because I was sooooo wroooonged.

Christians believe in redemption from sin—it can all be transformed, you can always go from darkness to light, with repentance, prayer, and forgiveness. They’re rooting for you.

I want to be a Christian.

It’s very hard.

Christians, in my experience, are hopeful. I want to be hopeful, not glum and judgmental. Right acts, right facts, right positions, mean nothing, if we can’t forgive, and can’t feel remorse, and can’t try to lift others up.

It’s all nothing—even being entirely right about an infinite field of facts—it’s worthless. Truth is worthless.

Only love is not worthless.

But how do you find it when your heart is shattered? You have to start somewhere—-start with failure. Forgive yourself and commit to rebuking those demons, who are sabotaging you luring you to become a faithless pauper. No facts will ever bring you any joy, or freedom.

Only wall you in to a cold castle of lonely self righteousness.

One crumb of empathy or mercy is worth more than all the facts in the world.

We’ve come through a blood-soaked battle over the years and yes—we were right.

Now what?

We have to work our way back to being something more than that. Merciful, with ourselves and others.

Corinthians 13 is a stunning thing—it always makes me feel rightfully small, but hopeful that if I just obey, I can leave the cold castle, leave all the facts behind, and become new.

May our ragged hearts heal, may we discover the fruits of simple kindness, of watching every word, bridling the tongue, and rebuking the demons that trick us into thinking we may lash out without cost.

This song was written by a Shaker named Elder Joseph Brackett in 1848.

When I can’t locate my own heart, I listen to this song.

And then there was my mother’s unforgettable words, in 1999, a few months before she died:

“The only things I really regret in my life are the times when I did not show enough love.”

I argued with her, but she was adamant. She had not shown her brother, who took his life, enough love, she said.

I’m buried up to my ears in guilt about all the love I did not show or give.

But when I get angry I lose sight of how much I would prefer being loving to “defending myself.” Rebuke a person’s demons, never a person—the person is not the one doing whatever they’re doing. Same as with each one of us.

Nothing is more interesting than kindness. I want to get better at it— it’s a daily practice.

I’ll start now.