Advent Calendar, Dec 5: Original 1948 Rudolph Animated Film
"Rudolph's Story Embodies The American Dream For The Child."
“The first animated film based on Robert L. May's poem about the flying misfit reindeer who rescues Christmas by guiding Santa's sleigh through a blinding storm! This version, produced and directed by Max Fleischer, preceded Gene Autry's 1949 song and the 1964 iconic stop motion animated TV special narrated by Burl Ives.”
Love this! I somehow did see this before and grew up with that book in our home. Thank you for this, Celia. So sweet!
🎄 Dear Mommy and Daddy: I have gone to help Santa. Don't worry -- Rudolf