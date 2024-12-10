11 months ago

I am an agnostic but not when I listen to the Christmas Oratorio. I suspend my disbelief as soon as the opening chorus begins. There is no doubt possible

10 years ago

Harnoncourt, John Elliott Gardiner and Carl Richter in the past are THE master Bach interpreters. Wonderful choir and setting...Germany's totally amazing musical tradition (and preservation thereof) at their best.

