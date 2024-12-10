Advent Calendar, Dec. 9: Bach's Christmas Oratorio, [1-3] Harnoncourt, 1982
@benedictcowell6547
I am an agnostic but not when I listen to the Christmas Oratorio. I suspend my disbelief as soon as the opening chorus begins. There is no doubt possible
Harnoncourt, John Elliott Gardiner and Carl Richter in the past are THE master Bach interpreters. Wonderful choir and setting...Germany's totally amazing musical tradition (and preservation thereof) at their best.
i survived an interminable and drama-packed road trip (don't ask) to see the bach choir of bethlehem, pennsylvania do this - largely descendants from the composer's home turf - splendid
john eliot gardiner's versions of the st. matthew passion and (especially) st. john passion are fantastic as well
The first time I heard this, I was in my car driving home late one evening. As soon as I got home, I phoned the radio station to find out what they were playing. The man I spoke with said they always got calls from people, when they played it. Just thought you might like it...
