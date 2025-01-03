“The House That AIDS Built” can be read here.

In future installments, I will address my work, which followed Liam’s, on this ghastly story—the mass grave in Hawthorn New York, and the “AIDS activists” and “researchers” who shamed the BBC into taking down its documentary “Guinea Pig Kids” about the crimes at ICC.

Everything I publish will be sourced. The project’s goal is to create a foundation of the most important history between 1987 and 2021.

I am astonished to see what lies are being peddled about AIDS dissidents, with no standards of proof or scholarship whatsoever. Just pure guile and attempts to erect micro-cults, and followings, by people who were not there then, but deign to re-start the clock after 2020.

I suspect many of them are contracted to sow division and lies. They don’t seem to be able to read documents, or perform interviews with people who were on the frontlines when this war was raging, for so many years. They are a-historical.

My first point is to say that this war was not luxurious like today’s No Virus dialectic—cozy on Zoom and X.

This was a real war. People were targeted and killed, in some cases, like Liam, driven to suicide.

I aim to show you what was done to people in the name of “fighting AIDS,” and “treating HIV.”

I leave it to others to (luxuriously) and from safe posts lecture about the bankruptcy of virology.

Liam’s ICC kids were trapped in a vicious system, tortured to death; No about of correction about virology would have helped them.

In other words—this series is about the AIDS Reich: Its architects, agents, and armies. Its malignant, racist, deadly ideologies, fueled by chemical and pharmaceutical fetishism that emerged tragically out of the gay communities in the late 1980s, infiltrated and co-opted by the US military, CIA, and “Big Pharma.”

That its fig leaf “science” was baseless and bankrupt goes without saying.