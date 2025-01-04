AIDS War History: Extensive, Accurate Account Of How Christine Maggiore and Liam Scheff Unearthed The ICC Scandal--Fauci's NIAID Sponsored Lethal Experiments On Orphans
Part 2. The Scandal Erupts, Gets Covered By International Media, BBC Picks It Up--What Happened Next, How It Was REMOVED From BBC By AIDS Activists, Next Installment
Article and film links by Katie Weddington, here.
Liam Scheff and Mimi Pascal (original ICC source who worked there 10 years) interview here.
ICC Tapes, here.
Follow up investigation here—very critical material.
Dr Fauci used tax payer funds to be the bank roll, and his wife Christine Grady over seen the experiments as a bioethics expert. They are both eugenic psychopaths
I was motivated to investigate the "hiv/AIDS" calamity by a deep-surging conviction that, if left unoverturned, invidious repercussions would ensue, but never did I imagine it would eventually metastasize into the mass insanity that was/is "covid". Fauci of course was the chief guardian of deception in both instances. the kicker is that, despite all the evidence that has emerged to expose his crimes against humanity , the Rachel Maddows of the world continue to lionize this murderous villain. they should be assigned some measure of culpability as accessories after the fact.
everyone here in the opposing camp has placed their hopes on RFK Jr. being able to turn the tide. he's the fulcrum upon which, in the words of William Carlos Williams, so much depends. I'll believe "the fix" when I see it.