AIDS War History: Liam Scheff's Second ICC Article, "Inside Incarnation," NYP, 2005: "I Watched Them Drugging This Little Boy To Death" Part 3
"One Day We Came In And He Was Bleeding From Every Hole In His Body--His Rectum, His Nose, His Mouth." This Was An NIAID Study Under Tony Fauci And Militantly Guarded By AIDS Activists
Article here.
I connected Liam with Jeff Koyen, editor at the time, of NY Press. (Where Matt Taibbi began.)
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They had a contentious writer-editor rumble but Koyen, to his eternal credit, ran Liam’s second ICC article on the cover.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All the innocent children, surely hoping every day that someone would step in and save them and no one could. I see so many adults who have become like those children in those experiments--becoming guinea pigs for big pharma, except they do it willingly, like lemmings walking off of a cliff, where those little ones had no choice. Also, so many adults who know the truth now, look the other way, and willingly sacrifice their children to these disgusting psychopaths. The adults need to be adults and stand up and push back. It might feel uncomfortable and unsafe at times to do so, but if we don't, the most vulnerable among us have no one. They've created demonic strongholds through human sacrifice. We've been given the power to pray these things down to the dust. A true adult doesn't cower, they stand up and fight for those who can't. Maybe alot of the psychology nonsense that's out there promoting victimhood is really about attempting to keep the population from growing up, so there will be no one to stand up and fight back.
One must ask; 'How many babies didn't make it out alive?'
Thalidomide Tragedy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/extlh9BoH8VL/