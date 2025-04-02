Hello everyone.

I got back from a trip to Sweden day before yesterday, and had intended to devote today to getting back in gear, writing and posting, after this recent hiatus.

About an hour ago, my cat Alex, the middle cat, yowled strangely at the front door, then dashed under the bed, then into the closet. I now realize he is injured, possibly from a fall. We live in an attic apartment, and the cats have been allowed to roam between the balcony and the rooftops. It’s about three stories up.

He’s awake and alert, but when I place him on his feet, he wobbles.

Nestor, our vet, opens at 5, in two hours, and I’m heading over there now, to be there when he gets there.

I’m writing this to ask for your prayers, and to let you know that as soon as I can, I’ll be back.

In case you’re wondering why I let them roam the rooftops, it’s because it’s all but impossible to keep them indoors, and I thought it was a better idea to train them to navigate the rooftops, which is normal here.

Thank you for being patient with me as I took this much needed hiatus. And thank you for your prayers.

I’ll keep you posted.