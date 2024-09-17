Alexis Lorenze's Life Hanging In The Balance After Horrific Reaction That Began 10 Minutes After Three Vaccines Given At Once; Being Neglected And Gaslit, Denied Help, At UCI Irvine Medical Center
She Is Asking People To Share Her Story, People Can Also Call Hospital At Number Listed Below #SaveAlexisLife
In this video, on Alexis’ FB page, she describes what happened after the vaccines were administered: She turned purple, went blind in both eyes, vomited, got a splitting unrelenting headache, massive swelling, and more. “They keep telling me it’s not from the vaccines.” She says she had to beg for water or a warm compress, which were denied, inexplicably.
Psychopathic poisoners..
She had NEVER had any vaxxes, because of her religious beliefs? So WTF did she consent to those three NEEDLESS shots? Yes, they coerced her by saying she had to be "up to date", Utter bullshit nonsense. If they wouldn't treat her further she should have accepted that and left.
Yes, they are trying to kill her now, they will NOT accept the fact it was the fucking vaxxes that did this.
Take down this entire corrupt medical establishment, it is evil. Do NOT trust or consent.