“We did what we wanted.”

“Which was what?”

“We took his money away.”



I saw, late last night, the clip of this spectacularly off-putting person, caught on camera laying out the entire blueprint for the destruction of (in this case) Alex Jones.

The organization behind the sting is called Sound Investigations, their website is here.

It made my blood boil. I wondered if it “could be real.”

It is perhaps the squalor—the catty-pettiness of tonality, that is the worst. One wishes for evil-doers to have some modicum of exceptionalism—not be this pathetic.

Bring back Cold War era…proper CIA agents, evil, yes, but at least not certifiable.

Who else thought CIA agents, however woke, however destructive, could at least be counted on not to boast to a stranger (on a date?) in tones of a catty suburban woman who wants to ruin her neighbors?

Some will say this is “all theater.”

But they don’t explain the full theory.

Can any fool be a CIA agent, so long as they’re spiteful, woke, and drive by high-school bully instincts?

These types are the drivers of the destruction of the United States, (and some of us go way back with them.)

I emailed Greg Reese one of the stupidest questions I ever asked him, around 1 am: “Does Alex know about this?”

I meant to correct my error, but fell asleep before I could type the words.

Alex is, as of today, already consulting with at least four law firms to choose one to sue the CIA and the FBI.

Details here:

Rep. Troy Nehls urges Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson to go after them.

Clif High tweeted: “Where’s the GoFundMe link?”

Frederick Schwartz testifying in the 1970s about FBI infiltration and spying on ordinary Americans.

And in yet another depressing piece of expose journalism by way of secret recording, this economist from the Federal Reserve, admitting Powell has it all weaponized against Trump.

A very depressing day.

“Entrapment

is this society’s—

sole activity.”



—Ed Dorn