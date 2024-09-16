Once again, the would-be assassin has a three part name: Ryan Wesley Routh.

Interviewed by Newsweek, 2022, profiled in NYT, 2023.

Allegedly from Hawaii—his clinically insane FB posts pleading and browbeating for both “Afghan special forces soldiers that speak perfect English,” (?) and “soldiers with passports” to send him photos of their passports so they could “go to Ukraine and fight.”

Also agitated against China, for Taiwan, and accused China of bio-warfare.

Newsweek Romania clip here.

(By the way…Newsweek Romania? That’s weird all by itself. Why should such a thing exist? Why should any Romanian read….Newsweek?)

See Routh’s captured FB pages, here.

Is this Persian? Who is he expecting to recruit?

Total madness.

He was also pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist.

What a political cornucopia and overall swell subject for a Newsweek interview and New York Times profile.

He was also a biowarfare anti-China conspiracy theorist.

Why are we even bothering with this?

He referred to Zelensky as “Volodymyr.”

Add to the soup: FEMA, tiny houses, and Maui.

“I mean maybe he likes getting shot at.”

—Alex Jones, here.

Tucker Carlson, one year ago, broke down the progression toward normalizing assassination (or assassination attempts.)

This dude allegedly wrote a 291 page book calling the war in Ukraine “unwinnable—” AND was a Ukrainian asset?

Are the script writers of Monarch Mind Control in the media too vaccine damaged to write proper Manchurian candidates anymore?

Do they just throw in anything, like a child making a soup, placing all its floating toys in a tub of water?

Are any of these events actual assassination attempts?

If they’re not, what are they?