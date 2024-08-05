Lastly, this screenshot is from CNN. They’re reporting that it’s hogwash to say the American market is “crashing.”

Comment: I have no capacity to say anything informed.

Except I wonder if this is a good day to be somebody like me, with no money to lose. I feel less like a loser today than I normally do, but that’s hardly the point.

Many have warned for a LONG time, about precisely this, a “black swan” event.

I will be monitoring what Walter Armstrong and Catherine Austin Fitts say, as the world white-knuckles.

Will Iran counter-strike today against Israel? Once the collapse is over, will be wake up on the other side of digital bank tyranny, or some kind of yet to be determined Wild West from which a gold backed monetary system can rise?

Are these the right questions?

Please weigh in if you have insights.

In other news, I am fostering a tiny kitten, he seems to be somewhere between 2 and 3 weeks old, who lost his mom, and all his sibling got adopted except him. I figured this would be as good a time as any to ask you to help me figure out a name for him. I was thinking something either Moorish or Spanish, but ideally with an “s” sound in it.

Possibly “Rafael” (Rafa) which is the name of three generations of males on Carmen’s side of the family.

Lewis has punched him in the face twice, the next day he just bopped him on the head, and this morning he licked him a few times. Progress!

I don’t know if I can keep him after the foster period (only one cat officially permitted) but right now he seems to be our anchor in the storm.

Remember when, in 2021, Tom Cowan asked: “What could be cuter than an orange, male kitten?” (Tom named his kitten “Pumpkin.”)

When he burrows his head into my neck, a little frantic, squeaking, he’s looking for something he lost, that should be there. His mom. It breaks my heart that he lost his mom—that’s why I took him in.

I think we feel exactly the same way, since the late winter of 2020—something should be there, but however we grope for it, it’s gone. We just want to feel the presence of something that cares about us.

The only good idea I have is that we stay utterly calm. Also that we keep our sense of humor. That we continue living, continue finding joy and value in all of life’s moments.

And find a name for the kitten.