Alon Schwarz: Rare Outstanding Journalist Raising The Craft Of Truth Seeking To The Level Of Tragic Art
As I suspected, the attacks and condemnation of Israel are much older, much more perverted, and much more Satanic than I imagined. The seeds of one's hatred for Israel 's did not begin in 1948 or with WWII, WWI, or Balfour, or Rothschild or the Ottoman Empire. I urge those who reflexively hate only one of the world's 190 countries to R E A D Rabbi Marvin Antelman's (1933-2013) book "To Eliminate the Opiate" (1976/2003). In two masterful and heavily researched volumes, Antelman examines the seeds of that hatred that originally sprouted from Plato's Republic.
Prompted by violence and the social and governmental indifference that destroyed Boston's Jewish community 1968~1971, Rabbi Antelman initially linked those attacks and funding to CPUSA and other Marxist groups - and later (Vol II) connected those groups to Satanic Jewish offshoots of Sabbatean, Frankist, Freemasonry, Illuminati groups and geopolitical/financial forces whose actual long term goal is to destroy not Israel and Jewry, but ALL of the world's religions - starting with Judaism and Christianity - from without and within. Antelman connects dots that no one has connected for me before or since I first thought I understood the conflict.
It's easy to hate Jews - easy to hate Israel - millions have hated Jews for 1000s of years - but to fully understanding WHY requires a deeper understanding the Satanic forces behind it. The "Jewish Problem" is far bigger and deeper than the Kabuki we watch on TV or read in blogs.
It'll take me a while longer to digest everything I've read but, having read his books, I have a deeper understanding of what others think - what they feign to know - and why.
Israel is not the target - WE ARE THE TARGET. Those Satanic forces must destroy Israel and Jewry to destroy Christendom, freedom, and life itself. Unfortunately for our enemies, God has already won this war. Intentional or not, those who allow themselves to be consumed by this fire will find themselves consumed for eternity. https://www.amazon.com/Eliminate-Opiate-Vol-1/dp/1717749518
"The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine," Ilan Pappe. Published in 2006. Practically the "Bible" on the "controversial events" of 1948. Tantura takes up 5 out of its 260 pages. Israeli born to German Jewish parents, in 2007 he "voluntarily migrated" to England from the only democracy in the Middle East , a year after the book was published and after endorsing a boycott of Israeli universities. This was after 22 years as a senior lecturer at the University of Haifa.