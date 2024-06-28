“There is right now a deep, a wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democrat party.”

Clip here.

—John King, CNN

It’s a funny morning in America, memes will probably have their biggest day ever. I’m just tormented enough over a lifetime to allow myself one faint strain of delight, beholding the diabolical “Democrats” and pundits in “…a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic.”

Good.

It’s not as good as deep, narrow, and very aggressive prison cells, but it’s a start.

One wonders what they could possibly have been thinking, and of course, many speculate that they planned this humiliation ritual, to pull a Ballooning Surprise Woke Election Op; One Tweet I can’t trace my way back to speculated that they might create a Super Woke ticket of Kamala and “Michelle.” All black, all female. (Well…)

And with this Super Woke Balloon Ticket they could, they think, create the impression that the excitement in the land to have all black, all female (well…) PLUS the added excitement of Barack Obama risen like the Messiah, would be enough to sustain the partial delusion they won fair and square. In any case, if we protest, even peacefully, we wind up on FBI don’t fly lists, or prison. Contesting election “integrity” is nicely re-bound and branded as terroristic, treasonous activity.

Voter fraud? Let me count the ways.

Astonishing clip, MUST WATCH, in which Dana Bash on CNN insinuates Trump ever endorsed “political violence,” and if he will “accept the result of the election” THIS time. The American tormented, battered, abused citizen’s mind reels and reels. “Do not tell me. Do not tell me. They’re going to do it again?"

I’m not supposed to call them “communists,” but, for now, communists do not get voted out of office. If they “win” in 2024, then will you let me call them communists?

I mean, if course, internationalists, NWO zombies, Club Of Rome-ists, Masonic bloodlines, Committee of 300-ists—I do not have the perfect pejorative. “Communists” were always funded and fomented by “Western” bank elites, as I have written about, so I do not mean what you may think of as “real” communists, ie useful idiots.

What have the good guys done to make VOTING “safe and effective?” Little detail; I am confused.

We are expecting our hostage takers to lose interest and release us, somehow?

Tom Kudla has oversight about Substack, and watches what he calls “CIA beachheads.” This dull writer is the most subscribed Substack on Substack, with a nauseating 1.5 million on her email list. Tom says he believes she is the official voice of the White House, disseminating their talking points.

Only somebody wired to CIA could boast 1.5 million readers with writing this banal, in the lede:

“Tonight was the first debate between President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and by far the most striking thing about the debate was the overwhelming focus among pundits immediately afterward about Biden’s appearance and soft, hoarse voice as he rattled off statistics and events. Virtually unmentioned was the fact that Trump lied and rambled incoherently, ignored questions to say whatever he wanted; refused to acknowledge the events of January 6, 2021; and refused to commit to accepting the result of the 2024 presidential election, finally saying he would accept it only if it met his standards for fairness.”

—Heather Cox Richardson

She offers no citations for what she calls Trump’s lies.

Interlude:

I have not watched this historic Coleman talk since 2020 but yes, I agree, it’s essential listening. Is Coleman still alive?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I’m going to change everything... This is a moral battle for the soul of our nation.”

(I love the sound of it but unless the Federal Reserve “banking system” is abolished, nothing can change.)

Trump, on Biden lies, social security collapse, national rage, open border and betrayal of veterans: “Our veterans are living on the streets. They’re living in luxury hotels!”

Trump converts “Climate Change” question into clean water and air answer.

Clip here. (Excuse profanity. This made me laugh.)

“My kindergarten teacher congratulating me after I finished last.” They even made “Let’s Go Joe,” wallpaper. That was somebody’s job, at a graphic design and branding company. Breathtaking. Milan Kundera coined the phrase “totalitarian kitsch.”

CNN journalist jubilant recording in Capitol building on Jan 6.

Did Trump praise Nazis and white nationalists carrying tiki torches? Here’s the actual clip.

Some asides:

Julian Assange on what he thought was the most important Hillary Clinton email of them all, about the $80 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia, the funding of ISIS, and Saudi and Quatari money for propaganda in media institutions.

Udo Ulfkotte, (dead) spilled all beans about all mainstream western media being CIA agents issuing CIA war propaganda. I can tell you that Ulfkotte’s book is extremely hard to get hold of. Kristina Borjesson and I tried, together with a Swedish journalist. We can at least listen to this clip and fully accept what he gave his life to tell us. MEDIA is RUN by CIA.

911 lies so insulting they double as Monarch mind control abuse, watch this. I don’t know why Julian Assange said 9/11 is not important any more than I know why RFK Jr. said Palestinians are pampered. I think Julian Assange was mediated and mind-controlled by the CIA. I think he is surrounded by handlers who won’t let him talk. If that is the original Julian. He is programmed to sacrifice himself. More on this soon.

OP IN THE MAKING. Gavin Newsom. Listen to the annoying reporter’s questions and his false answers. Is this the start of a Gavin Newsom OP. Heaven help us.

Clip of Ralph Northam describing the way a new D bill would allow a baby to be comfortably murdered after birth. No exaggeration. I am seeing more and more, against my will, the imprint of CCP on the Dem’s diabolical moral chaos. In CCP China, they will grab a woman who is about to give birth and cut the baby out of her stomach by force allegedly for their one child police but probably also for the highly lucrative baby organ market. There was a story about this (a woman having CCP officials grab her and cut the almost born baby from her) in the NY Sun about 7 years ago.

However, Xi is allied with Putin now so, I’ve lost the plot.

People who read this Substack have said in comments that it’s NOT a “Marxist” revolution. I understand this…discomfort. But anybody who knows the history of the seeding of Marxism in the United States (by whom? I would say same as ever—Masonic networks feigning cover as all kinds of things) 1968 and 2020 are political replicas. Read this to understand the case, or part of it. I doubt Loudon has read Juri Lina but if he did he would have the missing root. The Russian Revolution was not generated in Russia. It was generated in New York. I don’t know how many times I can say this. When I say “Marxist” I mean New World Order Masons in drag. They include “Republicans” like the Bushes.

The socialists (the freemasons' most effective servants) are parti¬ cularly prone to using violence in their attempts to murder the soul. They consider it more effective and beneficial to murder the soul rather than the body. The communists got nowhere by destroying people's bodies. Under the symbol of the Illuminati and freemasonry - the red rose - the socialists are after our souls. The French author Romain Rolland stated: "The murderers of the soul are the worst." The socialists are well aware that their falsification of history leads to a society without history. The Russian-Jewish socialist Alexander Herzen stated in the 1850s: "There is nothing more repugnant than a falsification of history on the orders of those in power." Marx put his finger on the most important method of the Illuminati: "If you can cut people off from their history, they can be easily persuaded." While we may ascertain that our leaders conceal facts with the assistance of corrupt "historians", we must realize that this falsifi¬ cation of history is part of the conspiracy, since those who control our history also control our future, according to the British author George Orwell. And those who control our present also control our past. All these "isms" are just useful tools for the dark masonic forces that often use various shady ideologies to fill the gaps in their attempted construction of "a better world for us all". This is why the freemasons wish to destroy everything connected with "the old", that is traditions and common sense. I have visited many powerful lodges all over the world in order to become acquainted with the freemasons' own material and works. Original sources are the most reliable. It is my opinion that the freemasons, with their unnatural organi¬ zation, stand on the brink of a vast catastrophe. This book shows how and above all why. Juri Lina Stockholm, October 2004

Full text, “Architects of Deception: NWO Illuminato Freemasons,” by Juri Lina, here.

Did Julian Assange ever mention this? What was his overarching world view? Unclear to me.

A comment on the feed of last night’s truly outstanding RFK Jr. BYOD (Bring Your Own Debate) made me laugh. It said, “RFK Jr. is too intelligent to lead this insane nation.”

I would say that he is talking about deck chairs on the Titanic. I love most of what he says, (not including about Israel/Gaza) but he seems to think the rotted-from-within “nation” is fixable without a miraculous implosion of the “Federal Reserve” and all the parasitic three letter agencies it funds and fuels.

“What is the procedure by which dollars are created?” Writings by Richard Kotlarz.

[Dennis Kucinich, as US politicians go, came very close to really dealing with this, and worked with Stephen Zarlenga, who wrote “The Lost Science of Money,” a book which killed him. I do not know if it is possible to reform the post 1913 US “financial system,” but I know it is the cancer and the cause and we can’t tackle it, it seems, it is too big.]

Robert F. Kennedy did a fantastic job last night, and is the perfect candidate for a country I fear may not exist as I write this and as you read it.

Still, I love his optimism.

I don’t think RFK Jr. sees the (here we go again) Marxist (Federal Reserve) DNA in his brilliant demolitions of “public health,” fake pandemics and Pharma-poisoning as the New American Way. On the other hand, if he “saw” it, he would perhaps not run.

His campaign is the only oasis of truth, sanity, factuality, and redemption against the industrial pharma (NWO, WHO, UN, CDC FDA CNN et al) democide and as such, it stands as a Biblical miracle (to my mind) no matter the outcome.

“You don’t have a chance. Take it.”

—Peter Olsen

Nicole Shanahan fell prey to propaganda and gave her child Covid shots, now regrets it deeply.

Stakes could not be higher in this election.

I would say, definitely, Biden is finished, but I can’t say I feel certain we will not miss him when we see who or what creature they spring on us next.

America is not “woke.” There are two distinct Americas. The vast majority of people are normal.

These fanatic people you see on TV and in the WH (our hostage takers) are foreign agents, bringing in totally alien values, starting with speaking at all times as though in active trance—never tethered to reality, history, or any facts we all know as plain as day are true.

How do you fix that?

“Woke” itself would have to die.

Democrats speak openly on television about the need to place us in re-education camps, for which there are contracts and plans, in all 50 states.

So if I can’t call it “Marxist” what may I call it?

Re-education camps?

YES.

Greg Reese report on detention facilities here.

InfoWars report on military plans for internment camps, here.

Please be civilized and respectful in comments. Correct me, and others, without disdain. None of us have the whole truth but together, between us, we have essential parts of it.