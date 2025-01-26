Link here.
I always knew there would come a day when nobody would make fun of the Amish anymore; They would get the last laugh.
”FEMA’s turned out to be a disaster…I think we’re going to recommend that FEMA go away.”
—President Trump
I'm glad to see the Amish stepping up. They came out in huge numbers to vote for Trump, especially in PA. They know the threat from a tyrannical government.
And we know that FEMA is worthless and must be abolished. That agency is a total waste of taxpayer money, and the people who work for FEMA are only concerned about themselves, not the American people.
I live in Franklin County, PA; we get our eggs from a Mennonite farm and our produce from an Amish farmer, and shop at Mennonite run stores. They're the best. They will do what they say and do it well.