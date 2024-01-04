I’ve taken a liking to this woman who has a super aggressive Emu named Karen who constantly attacks her and she just tries to appease Karen but she never succeeds in making Karen be nicer to her.
An Emu Named Karen
Alpacas are like small Llamas. That is an Emu.
If it was a woke alpaca it would be Kaaren with two As