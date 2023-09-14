An American Writer Who Broke The Dark Code In 1980, Of What Ails Americans, And How It Happened
"Probably the most extreme work of non fiction The New Yorker ever published"
“The magnet moves underneath the pattern, the pattern of American life.”
George W.S. Trow
We all feel it, but don’t know how to describe it.
Disembodiment, disintegration, trying to weave carpets of fact and truth, as though this would confer protection or flight.
Mechanics of a truth or essence of a truth?
Tomas Tranströmer described truth as a jellyfi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.