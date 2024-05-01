This report represents the observations from the ground of a native New Yorker, and good friend of mine. He would like to use the reporter’s nom de plume of Nick Smith. I hope he will continue to report for us.

Yes, these protests are fake.

The dead children in Gaza, of course, are not.

Are the protests helping the victims of the slaughter in Gaza?

I doubt it.

Are they helping anything?

Nothing false can ever lead to anything good, basically.

—Celia

Tweet about Soros’ funding of protests, and the nauseating ironies entailed.

“If you think about doing something, and then notice someone ridiculous is already doing it, absurdly, you probably won't do it. It is an effective way to upstage real protest and to characterize any protest that happens. "Oh it's just the terrorist-loving college fools again." When the protests are real, you'll know because they'll trample them, gas them, debank them, jail them forever without trials, etc., like 1/6ers and the Canadian trucker protestors.”

“The level of military equipment local police have is kind of alarming.”

—Luke Rudkowski