The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Washburn's avatar
Kim Washburn
30m

They are intellectually dishonest and a bunch of coward sellouts. Where the wind blows so do they.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
27m

These rats sicken me. They are only reading the writing on the wall; namely that their personally profitable platforms are becoming untenable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture