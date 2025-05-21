An Outstanding Analysis By Glenn Greenwald Quantifying Stunning Elite Media Reversals Against Israel, Including The Economist, Financial Times, and Piers Morgan: Same Pattern As Iraq, And Vietnam
What Made Them Suddenly Change Course? Where, Weeks Ago, Even Days Ago, They Clamored To Defend Israel, They Now Clamor To Cleanse Their Names
“I resist no more.”
—Piers Morgan
Clip here.
I expect chaos to unfold, as more and more pundits, media stars, and talk show hosts change their tune, revealing the naked emperor. They hope to keep their reputations, audiences, and salaries. Will they?
They are intellectually dishonest and a bunch of coward sellouts. Where the wind blows so do they.
These rats sicken me. They are only reading the writing on the wall; namely that their personally profitable platforms are becoming untenable.