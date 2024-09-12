“One must lie low, no matter how much it went against the grain, and try to understand that this great organization remained, so to speak, in a state of delicate balance, and that if someone took it upon himself to alter the dispositions of things around him, he ran the risk of losing his footing and falling to destruction, while the organization would simply right itself by some compensating reaction in another part of its machinery – since everything interlocked – and remain unchanged, unless, indeed, which was very probable, it became still more rigid, more vigilant, severer, and more ruthless.”

― Franz Kafka, The Trial

The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Reiner Fuellmich…Part 4

As of the last court sessions, it seems noone observing this trial understands anymore what Reiner Fuellmich is actually charged with.

Ponder that for a moment.

But wait—it gets better.

The waters have, over time, been so muddied that it seems an articulation of a coherent charge against him cannot now be forthcoming. Reiner and his attorneys have taken note and rightfully asked what he is accused of, and charged with, as a matter of clarification, and for the purpose of knowing what their defense should be. And, as of late, the answer has been that the charge will be revealed...DRUM ROLL... at the time of the verdict.

Really?



Reiner, a world renowned attorney, jailed for the last 11 months no longer knows what he is charged with, and is emphatically told to wait until the end of the trial (the verdict) to find out what the charge is. Rebuked and admonished, he is supposed to just sit there and listen to this authoritative, legal posturing.

One would imagine that such a degenerating (instead of clarifying) process is inconsistent with what a trial is supposed to be, namely something along the lines of getting to the facts and crystallizing a picture for all to see. It turns out this is unfortunately a naive understanding of the process.

The last point of contention, after all the other points in the original complaint against him seem to have quietly vanished, was whether Reiner was both able to repay some funds and willing to do so. This was the very crux of the matter (along with the other esoteric deciphering of what a "loan" is).

Inquiring minds wanted to know.

After hearing from a number of witnesses that, indeed, Reiner could and fully intended to repay the loan, it now appears that this previous point of contention has at long last perhaps been resolved with evidence. This is, hence, now on the record.

Recall that this is the "vexing" matter that has preoccupied the court for weeks and months on end, and the very core of what was left of the originally submitted accusations against him, which warranted a criminal instead of civil trial. And, of course, required him to at times be in quasi solitary confinement, brought to court in chains around his hands and ankles, escorted by armed guards with machine guns, and finally hampered from having a proper, dignified farewell at his mother's bedside as she was passing.

Should such treatment be accorded every renowned German attorney fighting for truth and justice? And should the accusers be rewarded with kudos, recognition and possible promotions for their valiant, upstanding efforts?

Or does this perhaps constitute the inverted world in the Reiner Fuellmich case? Answers should be forthcoming. Surely a blockbuster Hollywood script will be in the making, though one could have one's doubts. Come to think of it, the storyline in this case doesn't really comport with Hollywood ideology.

So, are we perhaps at the long awaited end now? Are we scraping the bottom of the barrel? Or is there any more tunnel at the end of the light?

Stay tuned to further court sessions, the next one scheduled for September 20th. Your interest has hopefully now been piqued.

—Joseph Molitorisz, PhD