OK!

We’re gathering on Dec. 22, 12 noon EDT, on Zoom, for what I’m calling a Christmas party.

Official beverage: Eggnog.

Nothing special, just to hang out. Maybe we can discuss things that we are turning to for comfort—my favorite subject.

Want to play a song? Read a poem? Read a favorite paragraph from a book?

That kind of thing—feel free.

Ever since I got here, May 30, I have been battling against a sense of blur. That’s the only way I can describe it: Blur.

It’s very difficult to get things done, and each day goes by very fast. I have tried to stay on top of all the insanity but it feels like all one does is to move vast amounts of vague and terrifying material from one end of the room to the other.

The feeling is that we are in a waiting room—it has felt that way since March 2020.

Life is on hold.

Nothing feels real.

My only constructive idea is to try to be more present, get us together more, and come out of my shell.

I love talking about things that are obscure and small. I can’t really deal with the Big Picture anymore, it’s too preposterous.

At the party I will reveal, using a prop, the strangest fact I’ve learned in a long time.

(Remind me, if I forget.)

Also, I would lime to return to a weekly Zoom meeting.

There is no way I can ever explain why it’s been so hard for me to do things since I came here, but I believe I might be in some kind of mild shock.

Moving shock?

I don’t know. I just feel more and more “frozen.”

I never meant to lose contact and never meant to stop doing the zoom.

Six months went by in a flash. I spent the first 2.5 months just trying to control my body temperature. It was 110-115 degrees every day and my AC was not really working. My life revolved around my ice trays and I took at least two ice baths a day.

Then my daughter in law pointed out we could get my AC fixed, and we did, and it made a world of difference.

Am I meant to write about things I observe here? Am I meant to return to the US?

We’re all in the waiting room, trying to settle our nerves, trying to feel OK. Trying to figure out what our purpose is.

Mine is to keep this place together. And TRY to be more communicative.

So we’ll have a Christmas party, and I will get to hear how you all are doing.

I will send the Zoom link out again a few hours before the Zoom, on the 22nd.

Looking forward to seeing you guys!

Rafa and Alex on the table after the Christmas Party, before all objects were pushed to the floor

Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting

Time: Dec 22, 2024 06:00 PM Madrid

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81710313513?pwd=AvvX9cUqjPXbTtt871ujAyUJ4CA36G.1

Meeting ID: 817 1031 3513

Passcode: 493315

---

One tap mobile

+16892781000,,81710313513#,,,,*493315# US

+17193594580,,81710313513#,,,,*493315# US

---

Dial by your location

• +1 689 278 1000 US

• +1 719 359 4580 US

• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

• +1 253 205 0468 US

• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

• +1 305 224 1968 US

• +1 309 205 3325 US

• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

• +1 360 209 5623 US

• +1 386 347 5053 US

• +1 507 473 4847 US

• +1 564 217 2000 US

• +1 646 931 3860 US

• +1 669 444 9171 US

• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 817 1031 3513

Passcode: 493315

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keoyNzS12A