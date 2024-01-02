Archive is here. I’ve only looked at a few, but let’s bookmark this for future access.
We’re going to be looking at everything with new lenses in 2024, as we’ve discussed.
Archive Of MK Ultra Documents
The Black Vault also has a selection of FOIA documents on MKUltra etc
https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/category/the-fringe/mind-control/
Carol Rutz, in her book "A Nation Betrayed", also details a portion of the MKUltra docs which pertained to her experience as a victim of psychological, biological and chemical experimentation
whale.to/b/rutz.html
I have an ever-expanding archive on this topic. Happy to share.
Looked at the archive: wow!
It stands to reason even from what little the general population knows about CIA experiments that the science of psychological control has likely advanced very far.
But, we don't know about this because it also stands to reason that those who want to use this knowledge would want to keep it secret.
In my view as well as that of others, NPR is a shining example of the psychological operation in action, complete with soothing "in-the-know" voices telling us what to think. The Ministry of Truth in action.
This is partly why I believe we need a parallel legal system based on natural law that states that law must serve human flourishing and prevent abuse of individuals, as opposed to laws crafted to allow for the abuse of individuals and their property or providing cover for such abuse under the rubric of "national security." This parallel legal framework is a move toward making our world sane again.