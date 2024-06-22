Clip here, in which Sean Hannity says the amount if pressure that was brought to bear on him to push his audience to take Covid shots was “inordinate.” In the clip he makes it sound as though he did not issue said pressure, as he is not a doctor and doesn’t know what their pre-conditions are, etc. But I assume he did.

Otherwise, he would have been taken off the air, like Mark Steyn in the UK.

[Mark Steyn clip here.]

Or had his career annihilated, like Mark Crispin Miller, at NYU. (Who told students, in 2020, in his very popular propaganda class, (now canceled) to read both sides of mask “science,” and was ambushed by NYU. The faculty turned on him—weaponized a female student who claimed she felt unsafe to be in a class where the Professor said there were two sides to Covid mask “science.”



Imagine feeling ‘unsafe’ because your professor, in a propaganda class, urges a review of two sides of a scientific literature!

We live in an inverted tyranny, where the slightest “feelings” of representatives of the revolutionary guard, can shatter the life, career and health of even the most respected, and tenured university professor.

Mark Crispin Miller clip here, from 2023: “Lying Legacy Media Helped Murder Millions.”

Will the media try to pretend they did not push the shots? Or just hope it all goes away? The best thing that could happen would be if they exposed everything that went down, come what may. This is no small matter.

The media was directly transformed into a deadly force, that induced millions of people to take untested, dangerous injections. It’s impossible to imagine a more diabolical scenario.

They should have refused.