“The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign.”

—Elon Musk

Alex Jones predicts Deep State will try to blow up Trump’s plane.

A clip of the assassination attempt, and a clip right after.

CNN’s headline blithely reported that Trump was “injured at a rally,” as though he stubbed his toe. Outrageous. Trump will win the election in a landslide if we still have a country by Nov 5.

Witness says he warned security there was a man on the roof.

Man in blood splattered T shirt says he gave first aid to one of the victims.

No mention of assassination attempt on any billboards in Times Square.

Biden calling Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”