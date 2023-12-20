Postscript Update: SusieJoy Barry was angered at the lack of clarity in this post so I have now put in clarifying short sentences as subheads, in haste:





This part of the post is about a relaxing of tyranny in Australia:

Clip here with a flake of what appears to be “good news.” Maybe they’re letting it all go, who knows.

Australia by the numbers.

More seemingly good news for the resistance:

The list of elected officials signing their names to pulling Covid shots from the “market.”

Now we move to how the opposition is sounding, always with them—unchanged

Here I seek to describe what I hear as “fractal” language of the elites, also Monarch programmed language, meaning you can’t know what is being communicated and it lacks “there-there.”

Larry Fink babbling “fractal” or now I would say “Monarch” about declining birthrates around the world and “hope.”

Bourla getting excited by the “compliance” potential of microchips people swallow in capsule form, activated by their stomach acid.

Elon getting excited by the potential to “turn someone into a frigging butterfly if you want, with the right DNA sequence.” [End of clip.]

Sarcasm

That’s not Monarch-ish at all. And shows no sign of sorcery fetish!

And Alex Jones…was right.

[Mantra]

Here the post descends into me trying to identify my tormentors as the originators of all the things we are all now living with, which previously was contained the “the AIDS thing.” It was the same people. By “Druidic religion” I mean that HIV/AIDS AND Covid AND LGBTQ are all emerging One New World “Religion” taking shape. After this point I see no need to clarify anything, it’s written more straightforwardly.

—CF

I want to make a very important point: “COMPLIANCE” as a “thing,” as an arm of the new Druidic religion, came from AIDS.

AIDS was the crucible for so many of these revolutionary, NWO, creepy notions—I should make a list.

What came from HIV/AIDS Cult? This is a partial and very insufficient list:



1. Never test new poisons for “safety” or “efficacy.” Make everything an “emergency.” An emotional typhoon. Make FDA safety testing a thing of primitive vanquished civilizations. (ACT UP Peter Staley et al) (Please read this one if you can spare the time.)

“Health” through poisons that you can never take enough of. ‘Testing” as the oracle of “health.” “Surrogate markers.” (HIV Tests, Viral Load tests…) No body is healthy until many numbers line up. NUMEROLOGY as the new “medicine.” Health exported out of human body onto computers. Fear driving markets. No small business. Crushing anybody in media who challenges any of the above. Calling journalism, free science, all free discourse “Deniers” and “dangerous.” Cancel culture applied to human biology. Erasure of history. Revolutionary biology/Lysenkoism. Militant global police state in which you have lost your right to get sick or even die however you may wish. “Compliance” and monitoring of “patients.” Inducing people (in this case gay men) to worship their captors. Deny toxicity and/or death of loved ones. Uphold the lies of the system at all costs, in exchange for social and professional status. Chemical armageddon. Mass death. “Lessons learned.” Demands for more funding. Entitlement and wealth for the rulers of all the above

Compliance. (Now) Adherence.

Activism, NGOs, Fauci, all the King’s horses and all the King’s men, they all chanted and chanted about “compliance,” which meant gay men had to set TIMERS to take their HIV “meds,” which, if taken too late, would not work their rarified life saving magic. I see it now.

How can I explain it? There were all these rituals, all these obsessions. This video is what I would call Monarch Middle.

This is Monarch Benign. (“Zero” is a big deal for them.)

Vs: Early crude terror propaganda.

They built worlds of meaning that had no bearing on life itself, real life. They made people enter computer games, and seek love and acceptance there, relentlessly brainwashed about what “the virus” was trying to do to them. It’s advanced MK Ultra/Monarch and we discovered there was no escaping it through logic of deconstruction of science. There is a piece by Steve Nagel linked blow that speaks poignantly to exactly this. The structure, depth, and nature of the spell.

Compliance and Fascism

Minnesota, 2012.

Lindsey Nagel had to hold Rico Nagel, her baby, who had been kidnapped from her arms by a Sheriff with a rifle—in front of a CAMERA on a laptop, exact times, to show the “social worker” monster she was “complying” with his “meds.” She had to hold up the bottle, show the label, show it going into Rico’s mouth, and Rico always arched his back, screamed and often foamed at the mouth.

Both are now dead. The website on which I had all my writings about Rico and Lindsey was sabotaged in 2020 by twin brothers I hired to help me upgrade it, but I have the texts (thank you Tom) and will bring them back. The story is more grotesque and cruel than I can prepare you for.

In the meantime, here is a stunning piece from Steve Nagel’s Substack, in which he writes about what I would call HIV sorcery. Please follow Steve Nagel’s Substack, and read carefully what he says and you will understand what precisely nobody in the Neo- “no virus” camps seems to have any feeling for, namely the occult driver of it all.

“Patient Compliance—” a major fetisch of the HIV cult, with the participation of the complying “patients” taking all their pills in a masochistic ritual less well understood by straight people.

PreP Monarch Programming (of the benign variety:)





I have to get back to work.