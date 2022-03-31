At the suggestion of Paul Tortorici, I am re-publishing my profile of Peter Duesberg. Paul listened to Jon Rappoport’s riveting account of his first encounter with the HIV battle, and wrote me to ask if I would publish this again. It is now de rigeur among “virology is a sham” converts to throw Duesberg to the scrapheap of history, but I insist they are…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.