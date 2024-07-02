Read the rest of the article here.

A short note: Let’s bear in mind that the act of listening (reading) is the act of bearing witness. It can’t bring people back but it can make the pain of the first-level victims a little bit easier to bear.

We don’t read the accounts of others to gather “information,” but to attempt to distribute the burden they carry, otherwise alone. The VAXXED bus that Polly Tommey came up with is a prime example of what a difference it makes for the bereaved if they can tell their stories. Thank you to each of you who subscribed to Bobbo’s Substack.

PS: Do you know how crazy it makes me that we have perhaps over a million people subscribing to Covid Stars like Robert Malone or Steve Kirsch, and only a handful subscribe to parents of murdered children? Who needs our support more? Are we really still lining up to hear the wizards break down the “science?”