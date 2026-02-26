Thank you Jeffrey Epstein for putting an END to all the baby talk that those of us who have been saying this all along are “anti-semites,” and “conspiracy theorists.”

His email header says: “he was passed away”

The body of the text is in quotes. I still take the email to mean that Epstein is relaying this to the recipient, as uncontested intelligence.

Read it and let’s discuss.

What an astounding denouement to this real-life, surround sound play of our epoch.

My old friend Peter Olsen in Sweden, for days now, has been saying: “Celia, I can’t help but be thankful to Jeffrey Epstein for being willing to be the worst evil man, while at the same time causing all the truth to come out.”

“You have a good point,” I said. “Interesting.”

Today, Peter has a gold-backed “good point.”

“Pleased to meet you. Hope you guessed my name.”

I’ll be accepting apologies from friends or former friends who wrote me off as anti-semitic in comments. Let’s see if any come in.

I didn’t get any Valentine’s Day cards.

I’d rather have: “You were not wrong” cards.

Please tell me if you plan to take back friends who called you a peddler of anti-semitism. I’m feeling uncharitable at the moment.

The Sinking Of Captain Bob, by Edward Klein—laying the groundwork for obfuscation around Robert Maxwell’s death at sea, in the Canary Islands in Spain.

I was always fasciated by the story of what the Spaniards had to go through to get his enormous body out of the water.

The whale here, the story, is not Jeffrey Epstein, but Robert Maxwell—I have said this many times. All we want to know we have to start with “Robert Maxwell,” (his fifth name) spy for M15, CIA, Mossad, and KGB. Founding father of western scientific press, among other things. Epicenter of blast that ended “western” so called freedom, because he compromised all governments, from Thatcher to Reagan to Clinton and beyond. Promis software installed by the next generation of Maxwells. He is the sine qua non, of it all. Why does he so rarely come up? Even Epstein sleuths avoid the full story, most of it documented, about Robert Maxwell.

I wrote about this phenomenon here.

The question has arisen: Was it Epstein own words? If he is citing somebody else, unremarked upon, with email header: “he was passed away,” I consider it Epstein-backed, confirmed.



Let’s discuss.